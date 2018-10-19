



Prof. Umaru Pate of the Faculty of Communication, Bayero University, Kano, has warned the media to be wary of desperate politicians who may be inclined to using the media to plant ‘fake and malicious’ news in order to heat the polity ahead of the 2019 elections.

He further stated that “threats to national interest, security and negative attitudes in the wider society affects the quality and strength of our democracy.”

Also, Martins Oloja, Member, Editorial Board, The Guardian newspapers, said because of the sensitivity surrounding the 2019 elections it would be an election to remember.

They made these known at a two-day capacity building workshop for the media organised by the EU-Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) in Kano, Kano State on Thursday.

In a paper titled, “Conflict sensitivity and avoiding hate speech as major imperatives in reporting elections in 2019”, Prof. Pate appealed to the media to adhere to the principles of conflict sensitive issues while reporting at all times.

He also appealed to the media to understand and adhere to the principles of conflict sensitive reporting, arguing that even though the reports may be correct, media practitioners should guard against consequences that may arise as a result of their reports.

According to him, the media should understand the threats associated with such reports and guard against them.

He stated that doing so would be to undermine national unity, adding that generalised statement not supported by facts and figures on very sensitive and national issues portend danger.

While he decried the situation where leaders make speeches that heat the polity, he stressed the need for avoid hate speeches capable of leading to unrest.

Also speaking, Oloja said; “2019 is going to be an electioneering year like no other”, adding that leaders that are not open to criticisms should withdraw from the race or vacate their offices.

Oloja who likened leadership to being in the kitchen said, “If you (politician) are not comfortable with the heat (criticism), leave the kitchen (office).”