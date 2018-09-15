The All Progressives Congress youths in Kaduna State on Saturday pledged two million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov Nasir El-Rufa’i in the 2019 general elections.

The youth made the pledge in a communiqué at the end of a summit tagged, “Kaduna State APC Emerging Young Leaders Summit’’, to break the barriers to youth leadership in the state.

In the communiqué, signed by the APC Youth Head of Mobilisation, Malam Umar Yaro, they, however, appealed for more opportunities in 2019.

“We the youth of Kaduna State at the end of the Kaduna Emerging Young Leaders Summit, resolve the following:

“We agreed to support President Muhammadu Buhari and Malam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufa’i for the presidency and Governor of Kaduna State respectively in the 2019 elections because we have hope in them.

“With the support of local government chairmen in the state, we will replicate the summit in all local government areas to mobilise the youth for a youth-friendly government in Kaduna state.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the summit was organised to bring youths, young professionals and emerging leaders together to discuss societal issues with a view to bringing positive change in their communities.