A former United Nations Under-Secretary-General, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on Saturday urged Nigerians to see the 2019 general elections as an opportunity to end impunity, thuggery and manipulation of polls.

He made the call in his address at the 6th Convocation of Kwara State University, Malete.

Gambari also admonished the graduating students of the institution to be good ambassadors of the university and not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs in the forthcoming elections.

He said: “As 2019 elections draw near, never allow yourselves to be used by anybody either as thugs or for manipulation during elections.

“Rather, get interested in who governs you and how the leaders are elected.

“The government on their part must empower INEC to conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2019 and beyond.

“We must give our support, while insisting on a permanent end to impunity, zero-tolerance for thuggery and manipulation of elections. The election in 2019 must be the game-changer.”