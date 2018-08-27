The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, has lamented the damage done to Nigeria by politicians that have continued to play up tribal, religious and regional sentiments, urging Nigerians to vote for a detribalised president in 2019.

He warned that the recent divisive agitations by various regions to produce the President for the country are gradually striping citizens of national identity.

The monarch, who said this at the weekend while on courtesy call on Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, at Government House in Jos to mark Anambra Day in the state, enjoined citizens to rise up to rescue Nigeria “that our founding fathers worked hard to build” from the hands of selfish politicians.

He said the damage done by politicians by playing tribal and religious politics has given rise to the call for regional president, noting that “Nigeria does not need a regional president but someone who will provide basic needs of life for the entire country without bias.

“The country has been drumming songs of division. These calls will not get us out of our woods until there is a collective resolve to do away with calls for ethnic and regional presidency.

“It is a shame that we are talking about Igbo presidency, Yoruba presidency and Hausa presidency in this country. That is not what we need now; Nigeria should have a president that can best attend to the needs of all Nigerians irrespective of their tribe and region.

“We need someone who will supply people with basic necessities of life; employment for our children, good roads, food for our stomach, health services among others. We need a president that will be a president for all Nigerians not a president for one section of the country.”

Receiving his visitor, Lalong said: “Nigeria remains an indivisible entity under President Muhammadu Buhari, and the country will remain stronger under his leadership beyond 2019.

“Nigeria is one and it will remain one for everybody as long as we respect our customs and values.”

Lalong acknowledged that the Igbo people are contributing tremendously to the development of the state by generating taxes which have helped to strengthen the state’s economy.