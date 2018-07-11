Sokoto State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Agency (SSMPWA) on Wednesday commenced biometric data capturing in the ongoing registration for 2018 Hajj.

The Director-General of SSMPWA, Shehu Dange, said in Sokoto that the registration started with pilgrims from Gada Local Government Area.

Mr Dange said that the registration would continue with pilgrims from Wurno and Shagari local government areas until all the 23 local government areas in the state were covered.

He added that intending Muslim pilgrims must be physically present at the respective venues of the exercise, adding that dates were allocated to each local government area to ease the process.

He explained that the registration was in line with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) directives for states pilgrims’ welfare boards and agencies to ensure adequate arrangements for the conduct of the exercise.

The director-general noted that the exercise was part of preparations for this year’s Hajj, adding that lectures on Hajj rituals and necessary government regulations had commenced in all parts of the state.

He commended Governor Aminu Tambuwal for supporting the agency, saying that the agency partnered with some NGOs, women and religious groups on educating pilgrims, as well as other arrangements for the holy journey.