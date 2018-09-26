The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in conjunction with Saudi Arabian authorities honoured Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa with award of Best Supporting Governor for the 2018 Hajj.

The Amirul Hajj (Leader of Hajj delegation) for Adamawa, Alhaji Dahiru Bobbo, who presented the award to the governor in Yola on Wednesday, said it was an honour given based on performance during the pilgrimage.

Bobbo said that a committee had assessed the Hajj performance which included orderliness, timeliness, governors support to Hajj operations, among other things.

The leader of the Hajj delegation also said that apart from the governor’s award, Saudi authorities also awarded Best Innovative and Performing Executive Secretary Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board to Adamawa.

He said that the third award was given by Nigerian communities resident in the holy land as best leading pilgrims during Hajj.

He added that while Bindow bagged the best Hajj supporting governor, Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State came second, while the third position went to Minister of Federal Capital Territort (FCT), Muhammad Bello.

Bobbo commended the award recipients for efforts toward making the holy trip successful.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr Buba Bindir, said the 1,661 pilgrims that went for the 2018 Hajj from the state returned successfully without any causality.

Bindir attributed the success recorded which brought many awards and recognition to the state to the support by the governor.

According to him, the state increased sponsorship of government officials to 80 this year and that is the highest ever in the history of the state which made the Hajj successful.

Gov. Bindow expressed happiness with both the Amirul Hajj team and the board for making the state proud.

He also commended them for their outstanding performance.