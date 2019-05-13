<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Emergency Management Agency’s (NEMA) has confirmed that it would commence disbursement of N27.5bn Agricultural Intervention funds to farmers across the country who were affected by flood disasters of 2018.

Head of NEMA Operations Office, Sokoto, Dr Kofoworola Soleye, who confirmed this in Birnin-Kebbi, noted that the massive intervention exercise was to ensure the implementation of the National Emergency Agricultural Intervention fund under the National Food Security Program of the Federal Government for farmers affected by floods and security challenges across Nigeria.

Soleye stated that affected farmers in about nine local government areas of Kebbi State have been presented with identification slips during the ongoing enumeration exercises, which would be used for collection of the agro relief interventions.

He added that the enumeration and profiling of the targeted beneficiaries were being conducted by NEMA, SEMA and Agriculture Extension Services.

Speaking on the intervention exercise, Chairman Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Alhaji Sani Dododo expressed the state’s appreciation to the Federal Government and commended NEMA for its diligence in reaching out directly to the farmers whose farms were destroyed by the 2018 floods.

The Federal Government after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting of 20th March had disclosed that the sum of N27.5n was approved for special intervention to assist farmers with inputs such as fertilizers, seedlings and agro chemical products in 18 identified states in the country.