The Force Commander, Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, on Tuesday said over 200,000 internally displaced persons in Benue State had returned home to celebrate Christmas.

Yekini also said over 35,000 IDPs in Nasarawa and Taraba states had returned home for the Yuletide festivities.

The military officer, who disclosed this during a media tour of some of villages in Benue and Nasarawa states, stated that the IDPs were encouraged to return home following the activities of the OPWS in the areas.

He said, “It may interest you to know that in Benue alone, over 200,000 persons have returned home after the security intervention in their communities.

“We have 15,000 and 10,000 persons in Nasarawa and Taraba states, who have returned homes. As of now, the joint operation area has been largely cleared of all armed criminals.

“What we have done is to establish patrol bases to be able to cover all areas as much as possible from where troops go out on a daily basis to cover all flashpoints.

“Of course, people who have seen war will always be afraid but we will continue to try our best.”

Our correspondent, who was part of the tour, observed that thousands of IDPs had returned to their homes while farming and other socio-economic activities had begun in those areas. Also, no herdsmen or their cattle was sighted in the areas visited in Benue.

The Commander, Guma Sector 1, Squadron Leader Victor Ajeye, disclosed that 141,864 IDPs had so far returned home in five council wards of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Ajeye, who put the estimated population of Guma LGA as 310, 294, said the estimated population before the OPWS commenced work in the area was 141, 541.

He added that with an estimated population of 283, 405 now in the area, 26,889 were yet to return home.

The council wards visited during the tour included Mabai, Mbadwen, Mbaye Yandav , Nyiev and Mbawa all in Guma LGA. Some leaders of the communities who spoke with newsmen, including a former Customary Court President, Justice Augustine Utsaha, commended the federal and state governments as well as the security agencies for restoring calm to the areas.

However, their major challenges remain bad roads, destroyed bridges and burnt homes.