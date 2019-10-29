<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An early morning downpour at Koton-Karfe in Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State on Monday aided the escape of about 200 prisoners from the Medium Federal Correctional Centre.

This follows the collapse of parts of the building housing the inmates.

Several houses were submerged.

A source at the correctional facility, however, told newsmen that about 100 of the escapees have been rearrested.

The source added that an unspecified number voluntarily returned.

It was gathered that the rains, which lasted hours, started around 2am, destroying houses, including parts of the correctional centre.

The acting Chief Imam of Koton-Karfi Central Mosque, Saidu Suleiman Nuhu, told newsmen that the downpour led to the River Osugu overflowing, resulting in the flooding and destruction of many houses, including a part of the correctional centre.

Efforts to speak with the authorities of the centre proved abortive, as they refused to comment.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said about 100 of the inmates who escaped have been rearrested by security agents.

Authorities in Adamawa State have opened relief camps to accommodate residents displaced by flood last weekend.

The Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) and its federal counterpart, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said yesterday that the effects of the flood were more devastating than first thought.

ADSEMA Executive Secretary Muhammed Sulaiman, who first gave the number of affected communities as 40 in a report on Sunday, said in a phone interview yesterday afternoon that up to a hundred communities were affected in eight local governments.

He gave the names of the local governments as Numan, Demsa, Girei, Fufore, Yola South, Shelleng, Lamurde and Guyuk.

Sulaiman said that estimated 300,000 people were displaced, for whom six relief camps had been opened.

NEMA gave a modest estimate of effects of the flood.

The Adamawa/Taraba Head of Operations of NEMA, Abani Garki, said more than 70 communities in six local governments were affected.

A doubt over the flood, which lingers, is its cause. Sulaiman had said on Sunday that the flood resulted from three days of rainfall, but this was faulted by residents, who contended that the rains, which preceded the flood, were not as heavy as the flood suggested.

The residents said they suspected that water from Lagdo Dam in the Republic of Cameroon caused the flood.

The NEMA zonal head of operation told newsmen during his update yesterday that rainfall remained the plausible cause of the flood.

Abani said: “There is no communication with the management of Lagdo Dam to the effect that water was released from there. Conversely, there was much rain over a couple of days around Adamawa. So from our evaluation, what occurred was rain flood.”