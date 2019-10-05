<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) says it plans to train 200 vigilantes on professional conduct to reduce human rights violations in the state.

The State Coordinator of the Commission, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Saturday in Kano.

“We will enjoin local government authorities to provide them with working tools which include torchlight, raincoat, allowances and also other necessary tools to enable them discharge their duties.

“If there is a crime in an area, they should not take laws into their hands by torturing or killing the criminal, rather they should hand them over to police,” he said.

He advised residents of the state to be law abiding.

The State Coordinator also disclosed that the Commission received a total of 57 complaints bordering on women, children abandonment and custody in September.