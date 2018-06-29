In a bid to contribute their quotas toward saving lives in the wake of communal violence affecting Nigeria’s north-central states, about 20 doctors and nurses, on Thursday, completed a three-day training in trauma care at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The training, organised by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, according to the Communication Officer of ICRC, Eleojo Akpa, was aimed to help health workers better access and manage gunshot wounds and other trauma cases.

Akpa added that the training was facilitated by two specialist surgeons, Dr. Lama Dipta form Nepal and Dr. Kenneth Ozoilo from Jos, Nigeria, and focused on life-saving techniques to care for patients with trauma injuries.

One of the course participants, Dr Amina J. Onyewuchi recommended the course for every medical practitioner and paramedic because according to him, “the knowledge of trauma management is very useful to us.”

It could be noted that armed violence had increased in Benue, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa and Taraba states in recent months, which had left several people either injured or killed, while thousands of families had been forced to flee their homes and are now living in host communities or internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

Benue State known as the Food Basket of the Nation because of its agrarian status, the violence which started since January this year had also disrupted ability to farm and earn a living by the people.

This violence had, therefore, left many to depend on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs, from food and water to shelter and medical care.