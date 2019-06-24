<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Troops have arrested 20 bandits and kidnappers in Katsina State, among them a notorious kingpin, the Army said yesterday.

Its spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, said troops recovered weapons, motorcycles and foodstuff from the criminals.

He alleged in a statement that the gang was responsible for cattle-rustling and kidnapping in Katsina.

The statement reads: “In continuation of operations against armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminalities in Katsina State, troops of 17 Brigade on Operation Harbin Kunama III, have arrested a notorious bandit/kidnapping kingpin, Mallam Bawa Gomna and 20 others during operations around Batsari, Jibia and Safana Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Katsina State between June 3 to 21, 2019.

“Those arrested so far are reportedly responsible for terrorising villagers in Batsari, Jibia and Safana Local Government Areas.

“The criminal elements were apprehended based on credible intelligence from the locals, and have confessed taking part in several banditry activities, cattle-rustling and other sundry crimes.

“They, as usual, will be handed over to the respective law enforcement agency for further action.

“The 17 Brigade Nigerian Army commends and appreciates all those that provided the information that led to the arrest of the criminals and urged members of the public to continue to support security agencies with credible information to combat the insecurity.”

Col Musa said those arrested and items recovered are: Bawa Gomna of Garin Waiziri in Safana LGA, Mallam Bello Sabiu of Fafara village of Jibia LGA and

Ibrahim Umar of Fafara village, Jibia LGA – logistics suppliers of the bandits.

Others are Mallam Ibrahim Labo of Shamushelle village in Birnin Magaji LGA, Zamfara State, Musa Lawal (Maitonga village in Safana LGA), Mallam Adamu Mohammed (Mairuwa village, Faskari LGA) and Ibrahim Babangida Mairuwa (Faskari LGA).

Also arrested are Sani Adamu (Mairuwa village, Faskari LGA), Yusuf Abubakar ( Mairuwa village, Faskari LGA) and Adamu Saidu (Mairuwa village, Faskari LGA of Katsina State).

“Also, troops recovered motorcycles, foodstuffs, handsets and jerry cans of petroleum motor sprit (PMS) from the bandits,” Col. Musa stated.