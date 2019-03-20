



The fifth prosecution witness and former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, yesterday concluded his testimony against a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who is standing trial before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun at the Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged N2.2bn fraud trial.

Fayose was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Oct. 22, 2018, alongside a company Spotless Investment Ltd on 11 counts.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the court had granted him bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum.

The court adjourned the trial to today.