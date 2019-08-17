<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Borno State Government has said that it would offer scholarships to 2, 700 indigent students to study science courses in its newly established state university.

Mr Pindar Sawa, the Director of Press, Government House, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Friday.

Sawa said that Governor Babagana Zulum, made the disclosure while inspecting ongoing projects at the Borno State University.

He quoted the governor as saying that 100 students would be selected from each of the 27 local government areas of the state, to benefit from the gesture.

Zulum said that between 300 and 600 students would be admitted into the faculties of humanities in the university, which is expected to commence academic activities in November.

The governor also directed the university to liaise with the Ministry of Higher Education and the Chief of Staff, Government House administration to fashion out modalities for providing scholarship to the students to read mathematics, physics and other science subjects

Zulum directed the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Umar Kyari, to warn contractors to ensure completion of all projects or face revocation.

The governor also directed the VC to look into the issue of bringing in private developers to support the government in the provision of accommodation as it is being practised in other universities.