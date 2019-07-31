<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 189 retirees in Osun State will share over N1.13 billion naira as part of their retirement benefits.

Many of them were full of smiles on Tuesday as they received their bond certificates from Governor Adegboyega Oyetola at a ceremony in Osogbo, the state capital.

It was hope rekindled for the beneficiaries as the governor, accompanied by top government officials, including Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi, announced that N474,753,13 would be shared among retired 105 local government employees.

He added that N538,696,783 will be for 84 retirees, who were primary school teachers.

He also reiterated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of all active and retired workers.

Oyetola said: “I want to thank all pensioners in the state for your patience and understanding, which most of you have demonstrated from the inception of this administration.

“I want you to develop trust in our government. My government will never renege on our campaign promises to all the good people of the state. Your welfare is our priority and we will continue to manage and utilise our meagre resources to the benefits of all the people, including the worker, both active and passive.”

The governor once again debunked rumours that the state had received another tranche of Paris Club refund.

“The Paris Club fund is not ready. Our government is transparent. If it is ready, everybody will know because it will be announced to the public and it will be utilised to the benefit of all. We crave for patience on the part of the retirees. My government loves and cares about you.

“Whatever the state has is what we spend. Put trust in us and continue to be patient as better days are ahead. I pray that you all utilise this money for good things,” he said.

Osun Head of Service Dr. Oyebade Olowogboyega said the beneficiaries were the eighth batch to collect their retirement bond certificates and he thanked Governor Oyetola for being a compassionate leader.