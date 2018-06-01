Tayo Adewumi, National Project Coordinator, Fadama III Project, has said 1,840 Internally Displaced youths and women in Bauchi state are to benefit from the Community Action Plan (CAP).

Mr Adewumi made the disclosure in Bauchi on Friday while launching ‘FADAMA VANGUARD,’ a subsidiary of CAP.

CAP is evolved under North East Food Security and Livelihood Support Project of the Federal Government

It is a newly introduced programme under Fadama III Additional Financing II Project.

Mr Adewumi, who was represented by the National Officer of CAP, Busayo Awotunde, said that 12,000 households had been targeted to benefit in 2018 in the North East.

He recalled that 22,551 persons had benefitted from the scheme in the past out of which 53 per cent are women.

The project coordinator pointed out that 2,680 households out of the above figure were assisted with food items and livelihood activities.

He said that 1,840 persons are expected to benefit from the scheme in Bauchi State in 2018.

Mr Adewumi explained that the scheme was to encourage trade, production activities and to create secondary economic benefits for the benefiting communities.

He further explained that it would assist them to rebuild their lives and to restore their dignity.

The national coordinator said that the beneficiaries of the newly introduced FADAMA VANGUARD would be engaged in tree planting, soil conservation, sanitation works and others in the state.

‘‘It is therefore intended to provide immediate labour employment to the returnees and IDPs.

‘‘It will help to bridge the income gap between the time of return and such a time that returning farmers and IDPs alike can obtain income from regular livelihood,’’ he added.

The Bauchi State Coordinator, Fadama III Project, Ali Garba, a professor, had earlier said that 67 communities in the state were identified during the inception of the scheme.

Mr Garba said that the IDPs, including their host communities, had been given foodstuffs and other materials.

He said that mothers would be provided with food supplements for the well-being of their children.