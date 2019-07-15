<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 18 passengers escaped death on Monday in an auto crash involving a commercial bus and herds of cattle.

The auto crash occurred at a steep portion of Efon Alaaye-Esa Oke highway close to the border between Ekiti and Osun states where four commuters reportedly sustained severe injuries out of the occupants.

The Nissan Mazda bus was said to have crashed into the crowded herd of cattle and somersaulted into the ditch where seven cows were killed.

According to an eyewitness, who craved anonymity, said the situation could have degenerated but for swift actions taken by operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The source explained the bus was coming at a high speed and was negotiating a bend very close to Ita Ore Junction in Efon Alaaye when it suddenly ran into the cattle numbering over 1,000.

He said the driver of the bus had lost control and rammed into the moving cattle before he swerved off the road and plunged into a ditch .

“Death could have been recorded but the FRSC men from Ita Ore in Efon Alaaye Ekiti quickly came to the rescue.

”They evacuated the four people that wounded and took them to the hospital for treatment”, the source said.

The FRSC Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, Mr. Mohammed Olowo confirmed the story.

Olowo said only one person was wounded contrary to the eyewitness account, which stated four.

“It was even a surprise to many that nobody died owing to the severity of the accident. But seven cows died during the collision,” he revealed