<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

About 170,000 fishermen from 350 communities in Delta, Bayelsa, Ondo states have expressed hope of victory in a case between it and oil giant, Shell that has been in court since 2011.

Executive Director, Oil Spill Victims Vanguard, OSPIVV, Mr Harrison Jalla, who briefed representatives of the various communities and the fishermen in Warri, Delta state said they were in court to compel the Royal Dutch Shell “and its subsidiaries to do the clean up, rectification and restoration compensation and damages occasioned by the negative impact of December 20th, 2011 and having adduced our evidence before the English court, we are sure of victory. The matter has been listed for next hearing on September 2019”

He further recalled that the OSPIVV through the executive director, Jalla since 21st September, 2017, filed the court action through his lawyers, John and Steller solicitors of Hanover Square Mayfair London against Royal Dutch Shell and on behalf of several thousands and over 350 communities impacted by the Bonga oil spill of December 2011 when Royal Dutch Shell and its subsidiaries Shell international trading and Shipping company, (SNEPCO) out of gross negligence in their Bonga field operations discharge over 40,000 barrels of crude oil into the Atlantic ocean.

“The pollution from this discharge which covered a distance of over 185 kilometers along the Nigeria coastline compelled fisher persons to desert the sea, polluted farmlands, vegetation, and contaminated the environment in Ekeremo, Southern Ijaw, and Brass local government areas of Bayelsa state. While in Delta state, Warri south west, Warri South, Warri North, Burutu and some Riverine areas in Ondo state,” he said.