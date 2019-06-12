<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 17-year-old girl, Sadiya Shehu of Tudun Murtala quarters, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State has committed suicide on Monday over a misunderstanding between her parents that led to divorce of her mother.

She died as a result of consuming insecticide locally known as pia-pia kept in her mother’s room for the purpose of repelling mosquitoes and other insects.

When our reporter visited the family house of the deceased, sympathisers were seen trooping to the house to condole the bereaved family.

It was observed that the tragedy became a topic of discussion amongst residents of the area, as people could be seen discussing the matter in groups.

Speaking, father of the deceased, Malam Shehu A Lawan confirmed that late Sadiya committed suicide as a result of “a minor problem” that happened between him and her mother on Sunday which was later settled that very day.

“I had a problem with her mother over which she was not happy. She was crying and I told her that everything was over.

“I woke up early and left Sadiya and her siblings hale and hearty but unfortunately, while I was at my place of work, I received a call that she was rushed to hospital. The doctors tried their best to revive her but, as Allah Has decreed, she passed away,” he said.

When asked whether late Sadiya was proposed for marriage by anybody, Lawal confirmed that she had a suitor who proposed to marry her, saying that “in fact the last time I spoke with him about their marriage, he promised that he would send his parents to us to conclude the arrangement for their wedding as soon as his father returns to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia.

“Unfortunately, as God would have it, this marriage could not be contracted as the bride to be has gone forever.

Late Mama (Sadiya) was dearer to my heart among all my children, I must confess. As a Muslim faithful, I accept this tragedy in good faith and I pray to Almighty Allah to grant her Jannatul Firdaus,” he concluded.

Her mother, Malama Amina Shehu, however said trouble started when one Maryam, who is a niece to her husband, was beating a younger brother of the deceased and the husband decided to punish the boy too.

“Maryam came in and started fighting with my son, Daddy, that he had used a vulgar language against her. When his father came out from the bathroom, he started beating him mercilessly and I couldn’t contain that, so I told him that the punishment was too severe even if he actually committed the offence against the girl.

My husband asked me to keep quiet and I told him that I couldn’t since no one else had interceded for the boy. I said after all, even if he abused the girl, from where did he learnt to do that, was it not from the family?

Amina further explained that the husband got angry and said he had divorced her in the presence of the deceased.

“When he said I should go, that I am divorced, the deceased bent down and started begging him that he shouldn’t let me go, because they would be in trouble if I leave,” she said.

The following day, after I had packed my luggage, I realized that she was not in a happy mood. I told her that if it was as a result of the problem, she shouldn’t mind because everything was over as far as I was concerned. Unfortunately, she went into the room and drank that insecticide and died.

Sadiya was buried on Monday according to Islamic rites.

When contacted, Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said the police were yet to receive report of the suicide but promised to find out from DPO incharge of the area.