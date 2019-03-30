<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A 17-year-old former pupil of Nigerian Airforce Secondary School, Ikeja, Lagos, Peter Arotiba, has emerged the best overall candidate in the May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in West Africa.

Arotiba emerged the best candidate in the sub region with eight A1s in the May/June 2018 WASSCE, beating over 1.9million candidates that sat for the examination.

In the May/ June 2018 WASSCE, Arotiba with examination number 4251112045, obtained A1 in eight subjects which are Economics A1, Civic Education A1, Tourism A1, English Language A1, Mathematics A1, Biology A1, Chemistry A1 and Physics A1.

The second and third positions went to two Ghanaian students, Wilhermina Opoku (2nd) and Brago Afrifa, (3rd).

Opoku, 18 years old and former student of Wesley Girls High School, Cape Coast and Afrifa, former pupil of Yaa Asantewaa Girls SHS, Kumasi, recorded A1 in all the subjects during the May/June 2018 WASSCE.

The Head, Public Affairs of WAEC Headquarters, Accra, Ghana, Mr. Abiodun Aduloju, said the three candidates were honoured with the WAEC International Excellence Awards for their outstanding performance in the May/June 2018 WASSCE at the 67th Annual Meeting of WAEC in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

According to him, the three winners emerged from 1, 976,537 million candidates who sat for WASSCE in The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

Aduloju stressed that the Augustus Bandele Oyediran Best candidate in West Africa was also presented to Master Peter Arotiba.

The image maker said the council appealed to international donor agencies, corporate organisations and philanthropic private individuals to collaborate with WAEC by instituting other awards to encourage more students in the sub region to strive for academic excellence.