



No fewer than 17 children have been born in various holding centres provided by Anambra State Government for people displaced by floodwaters over the last three weeks.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Akabuike, announced this while receiving a team of medical doctors from Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Anambra State Chapter, who were on medical outreach at Aguleri and Atani holding centres.

According to the Health Commissioner, of the six women at Atani centre, two were delivered of their babies through Caesarean Section (CS) at the Comprehensive Health Centre (CHC), Atani.

Dr. Akabuike added that government had installed adequate measures to care for pregnant women and others at various centres.

State Hospital Administrator, Dr. Richmond Achugbu, during a confirmatory visit to the centres and medical facility, said that 11 nursing mothers were quartered at Central School Odekpe holding centre.

Achugbu added that they all had Spontaneous Vatex Delivery (SVD), noting, that they and their babies were doing fine.

The names of the women quartered at Atani Holding Centre in Ogbaru (LGA) who were delivered of their babies are Onyechi Okenwa (CS), Chidinma Chimaobi (SVD), Joy Okolo (SVD), Baby Kelechi (SVD, twins), and Chineye Azuka.

Women who were delivered of their babies at Central School Odekpe, Ogbaru Council Area are Celestina Ifeanyi, Chisom Ozah, Joy Christian (SVD), Esther Innocent, Oluchi Eden, Elizabeth Emeka, Oluchi Ogbede and Assisi Iyabo.

Others are Promise Daniel, Chizoba Obene, Angela Udoji, and Chioma Sunday (SVD).

He added that pregnant women at the holding centres with health challenges were receiving Medicare at Comprehensive Health Centre, Atani.

Achugbu added that a team of medical personnel had been assigned to offer assistance in different areas of needs at the centres.