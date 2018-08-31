The Charge d’Affaires en titre of Nigeria in Libya, Alex Kefas, has disclosed that about 165 Nigerian migrants arrived from Libya.

This is even as he said the situation is so bad that the Nigerian Embassy in Libya usually rush Nigerian migrants from the embassy to hospitals for delivery.

Kefas, who briefed journalists in Abuja, said the returnees were billed to arrive Lagos yesterday, saying 3,801 irregular Nigerian migrants have been repatriated in recent time.

“We have been doing our best. Of course, it costs us some of our resources to handle the numbers of migrant on daily basis. On several occasions, some of them from the embassy were rushed to the hospitals to deliver babies. So, that is to tell you the magnitude of what the mission has been going through,” Kefas said.

He said 109 out of the numbers, were part of the Nigerian migrants whose video clip surfaced online recently, requesting assistance from the Federal Government.

“Today, we are also expecting the arrival of 165 irregular migrants that are being repatriated here today. So, out of this number, we have 109.

“These 109 that some weeks ago, sent a recorded video that went viral, that they appeal to Mr President and some religious leaders to come to their help, we are happy that they are in this very group that will be coming today. That is great news,” Kefas said.