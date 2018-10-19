



The Nigerian Law School says 161 of the 5,846 candidates, who sat for the 2018 Bar Final Examination conducted in August, bagged First Class degrees.

The feat was announced in the result breakdown, signed by the Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Isa Chiroma, and obtained by newsmen on Thursday

The 161 First Class degrees is the highest in the history of the school.

The institution had 29 First Class graduates out of the 4,294 candidates who sat for the August 2017 bar examinations.

The Director-General of the school in 2017, Olanrewaju Onadeku, commended the 29 students; and noted that theirs was the highest number ever attained.

However, as provided in the 2018 result break down, 5,846 students participated in the examination with 4,633 (79.25 per cent) candidates successful, 218 (3.73 per cent) with conditional pass, 965 (16.5 per cent) failed, and 30 (0.51 per cent) were absent.

“In terms of overall performance, 161 (2.75 per cent) candidates were graded with First Class, 695 (11.89 per cent) with Second Class Upper, 1,276 (21.83 per cent) with Second Class Lower and 2,501 (42.78 per cent) with Pass.”

According to the official, the Call to Bar ceremony is set to hold on November 27, 28, and 29 in Abuja.