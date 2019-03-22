



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board says candidates who have yet to receive notification for its Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) might not have indicated interest at the point of registration

The Head, Media and Information of the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

NAN reports that, of about 1.9 million candidates who registered for the 2019 Computer Based Test (CBT), a total of 157,631 indicated interest for the mock as at the close of UTME registration on Feb. 21.

“We have concluded plans for the conduct of this Mock UTME scheduled to hold on April 1.

“Some candidates have been saying they are yet to receive and print their notification slips for this examination. I think that has nothing to do with the board because all those who indicated interest to participate have all been notified.

“Again, some of them might have registered late. However, the examination is optional, and I do not think there is any cause to worry,’’ he said.

NAN reports that printing of notification slip of the main UTME will begin on April 2, while the examination will start from April 11.

Some parents in Lagos State have been worried that their children, who claimed they indicated interest in the mock UTME, have yet to be notified by JAMB.

One of the concerned parents, Mrs. Florence Ibem, said it was worrisome that 10 days to the mock examination, her child had yet to be notified.

She appealed to JAMB to notify the affected candidates to enable them to participate in it and be satisfied.