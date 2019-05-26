<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has disclosed that it has found over fifteen thousand (15000) Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from twenty-seven communities affected by banditry attacks from Zamfara and Sokoto States in Guidan Roumji about five kilometers away from Maradi in the Republic of Niger.

The Head of NEMA’s Operations in Sokoto, Dr Kofoworola Soleye, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau.

He said the Nigerian Refugees who were mostly women and children fled to the neighboring communities on the aftermath of a recent armed bandits invasion.

Soloye noted that the refugees were displaced from their communities in Isa and Sabon-Birni Local Government Areas of Sokoto State and Shinkafi and Zurmi Local Government Areas in Zamfara due to security challenges.

“We have visited the refugees and conducted need assessment exercises towards supporting them and reduce the hardship they are encountering” he said.

“The assessment team discovered that following the attack, no fewer than Fifteen thousand Nigerians are presently taking refuge in the neighboring communities of Niger Republic.”

“Relief materials worth millions of Naira has been sent to the Nigerien IDP’s to alleviate their travails.”