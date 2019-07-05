<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oluwatobi Ojo, a 15-year-old SS 2 student of Apt Scholar College, Ota, Ogun, has won the 2019 South-West Zonal Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) National Science Quiz Competition.

Newsmen report that Aliu Umar, 16-year-old student of Ajara Senior Secondary School, Lagos, came second while Abdullahi Akintade, a 16-year-old student of Osogbo Grammar School came third.

The three students will participate in the final stage of the quiz competition in Abuja later in the year.

Mr Ndu Ughamadu, the Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division of the corporation, made the disclosure at the event held at the Osogbo Grammar School on Friday.

He stated that the quiz was part of NNPC’s Corporate Social Responsibility toward promoting the growth and development of education in the country.

Represented by Mr Akinwale Odeyale, NNPC Deputy Manager, External Relations, Ughamadu said the quiz was introduced in 2000 for students in the Niger Delta before it was introduced nationwide in 2001.

He said that the 2019 edition, which was the 17th in the series of the competition, was aimed at building on the gains already recorded in previous editions.

”NNPC is well known for its interventions in many aspects of our daily lives in the quest to touch lives in many positive ways as is captured in the corporation’s pay off line.

”Our Corporate Social Responsibility activities cover projects in health, infrastructure, power generation, agriculture, sports and arts,” Ughamadu said.

He said the corporation’s intervention in the educational sector was the most important CRS activity.

According to him, NNPC understands the value of education in the growth and development of any society.

He said: ‘‘Competition plays a key role in sustaining our economy by providing us with tools to understand the world around us and innovation to solve everyday problems.

Mr Festus Olajide, the Permanent Secretary in Osun Ministry of Education, said the competition was aimed at promoting science education among secondary school students.

Olajide said the competition was not only an academic exercise but also a means of teaching values such as tolerance, humility and hard work.