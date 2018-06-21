No fewer than 15 persons including military personnel have been injured in suicide bomb attack at a military base on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

Two female bombers on board tricycle sneaked into the Mammy Market area of the 33 Artillery Barrack of the Nigerian Army at about 8:30p.m, on Wednesday night.

“One of the bombers was intercepted after the tricycle that brought them left with the second bomber. The first one detonated her bomb as soon as soldiers fired shots at her,” a military source said.

Commissioner of Police Borno Command, Damian Chukwu confirmed the suicide attack to newsmen late night. He said it was a failed suicide attack though 15 persons were injured.

“At about 2020 hrs date,two fem suicide bombers on board a Tricycle.

First bomber went to the gate to buy ticket to access Mammy Market but was shot into explosion by soldier.

“The tricycle rider fled while the second bomber detonated inside tricycle. The two bombers died instantly while 15 people were injured,” Chukwu disclosed.

He said the injured persons are responding to treatment at undisclosed hospital. He also said the police Explosives Ordinance Department has cleared the scene and restored normalcy.

The incident was the first bomb attack on a military Barrack in the state this year. It came nearly a week after twin blasts killed 20 people and injured 48 in a remote community southwest of Maiduguri.