Fifteen people have been confirmed dead from suspected gastroenteritis in Charanchi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Chairman, Transition Committee of the council, Alhaji Yusuf Radda, disclosed the deaths to newsmen through his Information Officer, Mannir Idris in Charanchi.

He said the areas affected by the outbreak were Charanchi town, Malali and Banye villages.

According to him, about 24 other persons are currently receiving medical treatment for the same ailment at the Charanchi Comprehensive Healthcare Centre.

He said the council had already sent a team of medical experts to render services to the victims.

‘’We quickly responded to the situation by providing necessary drugs for treatment of the affected persons.

We are calling for urgent intervention from the state government to curtail spread of the disease,’’ he said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), he also urged people in the areas to continue to embrace both personal and environmental hygiene as part of measures prevent diseases outbreak.

Meanwhile, a university teacher, Prof. Lilian Imuetinyan Salami, has urged Nigerians to maintain good nutritional culture for healthy status and prevention of diseases.

The professor of Home Economics and Nutrition Education also raised the alarm of imminent food insecurity in the country.

“Food accessibility continues to be a challenge, and nutrition is a major contributor to health prospects and choices.”

She gave the hint while delivering the 206th inaugural lecture of the University of Benin themed “If The Scientists Don’t know, How Can I? Is it a case of too much Information?”

Salami described food security and healthy living as the ability of every citizen to have regular access to enough food to meet his or her nutritional requirements for a healthy, active and reproductive life.

“Only two common lifestyle habits are more influential than food, and these are smoking and excessive use of alcohol coupled with genetic constitution, with the latter most time a common denominator.