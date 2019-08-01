<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A boat accident in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State has claimed the lives of 15 people.

The bodies of other passengers in the boat are yet to be recovered as at Wednesday evening.

The boat was said to be returning from Warrah market, a border community in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State to Sabo Yumu in Borgu.

The accident, which occurred on River Malale Sunday night, was as a result of a bad weather, which caused low visibility.

The boat was said to have ran into a tree stump in the river midway into the journey.

According to a source, only two people were rescued from the accident and 15 bodies were recovered.

The source said the number of people in the boat could not be ascertained.

“The boat is big and has a capacity for over 50. Also because it was a market day, there was the tendency that it might be overloaded,” the source said.

Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Ibrahim Ahmed Inga confirmed the accident, saying 15 bodies had been recovered.

He added that divers are still searching for the remaining occupants, adding that the high rate of death was caused by lack of life jackets.

Inga, however, said the state government was working towards putting in place a regulatory framework to check the activities of boat operators as well as to provide life jackets to reduce high casualties.