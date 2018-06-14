The Rivers State Police Command and other security agencies have deployed 15, 000 personnel ahead of the local government elections slated for Saturday, June 16.

This was revealed yesterday,, by the State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, during a press briefing in Port Harcourt.

According to the police commissioner, the deployment is to ensure a free, fair, creditable and violence-free polls.

He said: “As a command, we have braced up to the challenge of the elections and accordingly put in place adequate security measures to ensure that the local government elections are free, fair, credible and devoid of any violence.

“Consequently, we have drawn up our operations order which have captured all deployments including those of other security agencies. In all, about fifteen thousand (15, 000) security personnel drawn from the police and all the agencies will be deployed for the exercise.”

The CP also said in consultation with heads of other security agencies in the state, restriction orders have been put in place for a hitch-free exercise.

Such restrictions, he said, included: “Total restriction of movement of persons, vehicles, both land and air, between the hours of 7am – 4pm. Important personalities and politicians are barred from going to any voting centre with security details.”

To ensure compliance to the orders, he said all entry and exit points would remain closed within the stipulated time and all “identified flash points will be manned by security personnel to prevent any security breach.”

He warned that persons and groups who default the orders would be arrested and prosecuted as the police and other security agencies will be monitoring the polls for maximum compliance.