1,450 NYSC members sworn in for orientation in Kebbi

The Chief Judge of Kebbi State, has sworn – in 1450 of the 2021 Batch B Stream 1 corps members at National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) orientation camp, Dakingari, Suru Local Government of Kebbi state.

Chief Judge, who was represented by Justice Ibrahim Kangiwa, led the prospective Corps members in the oath of allegiance and symbolic signing of oath form from platoon 1 to 10.

While addressing the newly sworn in Corps members, the NYSC Kebbi State Coordinator Alhaji Mustapha Mohammed urged them on the need to uphold the national service diligently.

He noted that,they should complies with all the rules and regulations, guiding the scheme so that the core objectives of the Scheme which is national integration and unity, would not be defeated .

Mustapa cautioned the corps members to avoid any form of unionism, factional interest, rather ,they should focus on cultivating positive friendships.

“I want to encourage you all to be loyal, diligent and dutiful in carrying out tasks that have been assigned to you and shun all forms of bad behaviors.

“You should also try to leave a mark that would not be forgotten, the impact that will transcend generations to come,” he added.