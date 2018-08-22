Tragedy was yesterday averted as no fewer than fourteen passengers escaped death during the Sallah day celebration in Ondo State.

It was gathered that a vehicle laden with gas fell on a commercial white Toyota bus on the Benin-Ore road, heading to Benin City in Edo State.

Rotimi Adeleye, sector commander, of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo State confirmed the tragic incident to Journalists in Akure.

Mr Adeleye said that the articulated gas laden truck lost control and fell on the Toyota passenger bus which was parked at a restaurant in Ore.

He also explained that no explosion or gas leakages occurred during the crashes which caused pandemonium on the Benin-Ore expressway.

“A tanker laden with gas lost control hits the side of the bridge and fell on a 14-seater passenger bus parked in a restaurant at Ore.

“No life was lost, all the passengers in the bus were not inside the vehicle when the crash occurred.

“All the passengers had already alight from the Toyota bus to eat in the restaurant near the bridge when the incident occurred.

“Just, imagine what wpuld have happened if the truck driver did not installed stock valve in his vehicle,” he said.

He asked truck drivers to always install stock valve in their vehicles in other to be free from explosion or gas leakage during any crashes.