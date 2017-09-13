Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, says thirty-two suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra have been arrested.

CP Zaki said the thirty-two were among those who allegedly caused mayhem at Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

He also confirmed the killing of two police officers as well as many others who sustaining injuries.

Briefing newsmen at the Command’s Headquarters in Moscow road in Port Harcourt, the Commissioner of Police, however, said normalcy has since been restored in Oyigbo just as he vowed that all those involved in the violent attack will be made to face the wrath of the law.

CP Ahmed also dismissed reports that a mosque was touched during the attack, adding that there is no justification to the actions of the pro-Biafran agitators.

According to him, “The said group who had no justification for their action also attacked a Police van from Training School Nonwa enroute Port Harcourt International Airport and burnt the Police van to ashes.

“The driver Inspr. Emaikwu Ochochi was badly injured and is now on admission. They also carted away one AK 47 rifle with sixty rounds of live Ammunition, and one Berretta Pistol with 8 rounds of live Ammunition.

“At the end of their rampage, many vehicles were damaged and stores burnt.

“The timely response of the Police restored normalcy and brought the situation under control as I made adequate deployment to arrest the situation. The mob were dispersed with minimum force thereby restoring law and order. At the end of which 23 IPOB members were arrested.

“However, the Command was awaken to yet another sad incident today at about 0010hrs, where the same dare devil IPOB members regrouped and launched a surprise attack on the Mobile Policemen stationed at Oyigbo junction, killing a Police Sergeant identified as Sgt. Steven Daniel attached to 19 PMF, injuring two and set a patrol vehicle ablaze as a result of which a Sterling SMG Rifle belonging to the deceased Sgt. was taken by the hoodlums.

“They were however repelled by the Police, where about 9 of them were arrested, bringing the total number of suspects arrested to 32. They are helping us in Investigation and will be due in Court as soon as our Investigation is concluded.”