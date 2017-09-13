The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, says it has generated N163 million from its e-auction bidding process, according to the service Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah.

Attah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, that the 11th window of the process was ongoing.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali on July 3, inaugurated the e-auction platform aimed at giving all Nigerians equal opportunities to partake in bidding for seized vehicles, to increase Customs’ revenue.

Attah said that so far, the process had produced 667 winners.

“The 11th window is ongoing and will end at noon on Wednesday, while another window of bidding will be opened on Monday.

“We (Customs) have generated N163 million since the inception of the bidding process.

“So far, 222 Tax Identifiecation Numbers (TIN) involved in making unrealistic bid has been disabled and banned for further bidding,” Attah said.

Attah said that the bidding was going on smoothly because the initial challenges had been handled.

NCS in July warned fraudulent bidders involved in making unrealistic bid to stay off its platform or risk prosecution.

NCS also said that its management was on the move to reprogramme the platform to make it inaccessible to fraudulent bidders, who were discouraging genuine bidders from participating.