Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Wednesday urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to right all perceived wrongdoings in Nigeria given its unique role in the application of fairness and equity in problem-solving.

Ortom said this when he received the NBA’s delegation led by its President, Mr Abubarkar Mahmud, at the Benue People’s House (Government House) in Makurdi.

NAN report that Mahmud was represented by his 2nd Vice–President, Mr Monday Ubani.

Ortom said, “NBA has the solutions to Nigeria’s problems, they are the same people who have been defending all manner of people and sometimes making some cases to drag on for as long as 10years.

“The law profession represents fairness and equity, if they want the right things to be done they have the capacity to do it.

“Therefore, the NBA should correct the wrongs in Nigeria; because those of us who want the right things to be done in the country become the target.”

He commended the Federal Government for its various interventions in the flood disaster that had befallen the state in recent past,

He also appreciated the various donor agencies for their support to the state on the same issue.

Ortom said that his administration would ensure accountability and transparency in the distribution of various relief materials meant for victims of flood disasters.

The governor also promised the citizens of the state that his administration would ensure transparency in the disbursement of funds donated for to them.

“We will ensure accountability and transparency of all relief materials and funds realized during this flood.

“Just yesterday, the manager from one of the camps in Makurdi wanted to lift some relief materials from the International Market Camp to Agan Camp but the IDPs there kicked against it.

They said that they did not know where the materials were being taken to”, the governor said.

He said that although the state had some challenges during the course of the flood disaster, he gave the assurance that the state would overcome them.

Earlier, the NBA president, Mr Abubarkar Mahmoud, said they were in the state to empathise with the Benue State Government over the flood disaster and sympathise with their members that were affected by it.

Mahmud also commended Gov. Ortom for what he had done so far since the beginning of the flooding.

He also commended the Federal Government and donor agencies for the succour provided to the flood victims in the state.

The president also commended the governor for the cordial relationship existing between the state government and the bar.

He, however, appealed to the governor to provide the association’s branches in the state with secretariats and buses.