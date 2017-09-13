Governor Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa on Wednesday said his administration would inject more resources into the state civil service for efficient service delivery.

Mr. Bindow made this known at the swearing-in of two permanent secretaries in Yola, describing civil service as a veritable instrument for positive change.

He said that improving its standard would engender better service delivery in the state.

Mr. Bindow assured civil servants in the state of his commitment to improving their welfare in order to get the best from them.

While urging the newly sworn-in permanent secretaries to uphold their oath of office by being fair and just in the conduct of their duties, the governor said that their choice was based on merit.

Responding, Joab Sama, one of the permanent secretaries, who spoke on behalf of his colleague, thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve in such capacity.

Mr. Sama, who hailed from Girei Local Government Area, said that they were committed to prudence in the management of government resources.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr. Sama, until his appointment, was a deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Land and Survey.

Also, Jacob Ngangura, a native of Lamorde Local Government Area, was a deputy permanent secretary (Energy), Office of the Governor.