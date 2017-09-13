The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has denied the report that five delegates to the second National Council on Niger Delta died in an auto crash that occurred on Ore-Okitipupa Expressway at Ode-Aye in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday.

An eyewitness said five persons lost their lives in the accident but the Ondo State Police Command gave a report that one life was lost in the crash.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Akeredolu, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, the governor said the only person that reportedly died in the accident was not a delegate to the council but a traveller on a private business.

The statement said, “Contrary to a reports in the media that some delegates heading for the town hall meeting of the second National Council on Niger Delta in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government area, hosted by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in collaboration with the Ondo State government, died in an auto crash on the Okitipupa-Ore Road, the government wishes to state that none of the delegates who attended the town hall meeting was involved in the auto crash.

“According to police report, there was an auto crash in which a 42-year-old woman, Rukayat Teniola, from Onipakala in Ondo, who was travelling for a private business, lost her life.

The statement also noted that some of the persons injured in the crash had already been discharged from the hospital.

The government said the town hall meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Igbokoda was successful and no delegate or other participants of the meeting were involved in the auto accident.