The Theatre Commander of “Operation Lafiya Dole’’, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has admonished troops to show discipline and professionalism in the counter-insurgency operations of the armed forces.

Attahiru made the call during a visit to 8 Task Force Division at Mongonu, near Maiduguri in Borno.

His call is contained in a statement, signed by the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Attahiru told the troops to shun vices and to stay away from nefarious activities that would go against the mandate and goals of the operation.

“Discipline is the bedrock of every army and therefore, essential to fast-track total and outright defeat of Boko Haram insurgents.

“Unalloyed loyalty on the part of the troops is equally obligatory.

“You should shun all forms of vices and focus on major task of exterminating the terrorists from every inch of Nigerian soil in the northeast.

“You should not relent until the insurgents are completely stamped out.”

Attahiru stressed that the command would not condone acts of indiscipline, warning that erring troops would be sanctioned.

On welfare, the commander assured that the wellbeing of troops was paramount in the scheme of Operation Lafiya Dole.

He promised that leaves and passes would be granted to troops serving in the operation to enable them visit their families.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Attahiru was received by Brig.-Gen. Stevenson Olabanji, the Acting General Officer Commanding 8 Task Force Division.

The commander also visited troops on admission at the 8 Task Force Division Medical Centre and inspected facilities at the hospital.