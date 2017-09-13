Mr Godwin Odenigbo, a Nigerian businessman based in Rustenburg, South Africa, on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government to reduce the cost of the e-Passport.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Rustenburg, North West Province of South Africa, that the cost of getting the passport was $200.00 (R2, 500).

“The cost is high and some of us cannot afford it. Those with expired passports cannot renew it because of the cost.

“Some Nigerians want to go home but cannot because they do not have a valid passport,” he said.

Odenigbo said that government should urgently intervene to assist many citizens abroad overcome the challenge.

The businessman also urged the government to set up a special team to investigate the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

“The team should be allowed to come to South Africa, talk to the people and find out the problems.

‘’This will assist governments of the two countries to find solutions and take actions where necessary in the interest of their citizens.”

According to him, Nigeria`s image in South Africa has been smeared because of activities of some citizens who are involved in crime.

“It is now difficult for our people to get permits or jobs because of this development. Also, crime committed by any black person is ascribed to Nigeria.

“At times, after investigation, it will be revealed that such crimes were committed by people from other countries.’’

Odenigbo said that government should compel the mission to visit Nigerians in South African prisons regularly.

He said many Nigerians in the prison seemed to have been forgotten, adding that it had become imperative to get their data and monitor their stay in such facility.