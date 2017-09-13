The Federal University of Technology, Minna, has appointed Abdullahi Bala as its seventh vice-chancellor.

Bala’s appointment was approved by the school’s governing council on Tuesday at its 125th meeting, according to the registrar and secretary to council, Victoria Kolo.

Bala would assume his new duties as vice-chancellor on Sunday, December 3, which is when the tenure of the incumbent vice-chancellor will end.

The federal government recently granted the varsity the licence to engage in mining activities. This was to enable the university widen its revenue base and open up new vistas for academic development.

During its graduation ceremony for the 2015/2016 session, FUTMinna announced that it produced 34 first class graduates.

Out of the total 3,734 graduating students, 790 graduating students obtained second class upper division.

2,788 had received first degrees, 637 were awarded masters degrees, three bagged PhDs while another 274 were awarded postgraduate diplomas.

Earlier in the year, academic activities were suspended in the school after the outbreak of violence ensued while students were protesting the death of a colleague.