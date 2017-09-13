No fewer than four other unions in the healthcare sector, under the platform of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), have threatened to down tools from September 20.

The unions involved included the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), the Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) and two others.

Addressing a press conference, in Abuja, on Wednesday, JOHESU National Chairman, Mr. Joy Biobelemoye, said the unions were protesting neglect by Government including failure to implement an agreement reached with them since 2012.

The 7-day ultimatum begins from Thursday.