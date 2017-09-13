The Nigeria Air Force has inaugurated a transit camp for airmen and women in Kaduna, to ease accommodation problems for them before full absorption into the service.

The three blocks of 30 rooms were inaugurated by Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar.

Abubakar said the decision to provide the accommodation was in view of large number of recruits absorbed into the service, which presently stood at over 2,000 in the last recruitment exercise.

“It is to adequately cater for the accommodation of these personnel as well provides needed orientation before they are fully absorbed into the main stream of various NAF trades,” he said.

Abubakar, who was represented at the event by the Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna, AVM Isiyaka Bukar, said NAF remain committed to the sustenance of the fight against terrorists and militants in the country.

“That is why we embark on the massive recruitment of qualified Nigerians into the NAF.

“On July 17, about 2000 recruits completed their training at the Military Training Centre and more will be recruited into the service in the coming months,” he said.

Abubakar charged the beneficiaries m to make good use of the facility and ensure its maintenance.

The facility has been furnished with beds, refrigerators, drawers, reading tables and other basic items that would enhance the performance of the personnel.