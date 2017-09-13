Mr Muhiyi Rimin-Gado, the Executive Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has called on youths in the country to shun corruption and make integrity their watch word.

Rimin-Gado made the call when he hosted the Speaker of Nigeria Youth Parliament in his office on Tuesday in Kano.

He stressed that if corruption and other social vices were shunned and integrity imbibed by all, the society would be better.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, the chairman called on youths across the country to join anti-corruption crusade, adding that they should help to fight the menace so that it does not destroy their future.

Rimin-Gado reaffirmed his commission’s resolve to ensure plugging of leakages and reducing corruption which has hindered development in the country.

He maintained that corruption has remained a serious issue that requires the collective efforts of all Nigerians particularly the youths in the fight against the menace.

‎Earlier, the Speaker of the third parliament, Mr. Obe Ayodele commended the commission for its role in the fight against corruption in the state.

He reiterated that as responsible youths the parliamentarians ‎would never relent to give it support to the fight against corruption.

The speaker expressed the readiness of Nigerian youths to partner with various anti-graft bodies in their bid to promote anti-corruption Initiatives in the country.