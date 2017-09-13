Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo says Ghanaians are happy over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from a successful medical treatment in London on Aug. 11.

Akufo-Addo, who addressed State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, noted that leaders within and outside the African continent were anxious about Buhari’s health and prayed for his safe return to Nigeria.

The Ghanaian President, who was on a friendly visit to Nigeria, stated that he felicitated with President Buhari on his return and also engaged him on other bilateral issues bothering on the relationship between the two countries.

“I came from Accra today to come and visit my senior brother, President Muhammadu Buhari all of us have been anxious about his well being and with very good news to hear that he had returned.

”But, we are Africans, and I have to come and see him for myself how he was and I’m very delighted to see that he came back very vigorous and as always very engaged on the issues of our day.

“So, we had a good half an hour together reviewing matters both in Ghana and in Nigeria as well as immediate matters to do with what is going on in the (Economic Community of West African States) ECOWAS community.

”So, I’m very happy to have had this opportunity to come and I’m going back to Ghana very fortified to be able to tell the Ghanaians that our big brother Nigeria is well and things are well in hand here,’’ he said.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, who also spoke to the correspondents, said the meeting of the two leaders would further cement bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said it was significant that “big countries in West African are maintaining such cordial relationship”.

The Ghanaian leader has since returned home.