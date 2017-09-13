Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Board (SEMA), Boniface Ortese, has disclosed that relief materials being donated to the state would be shared among all the 21 local government areas that were affected by the recent flood.

Recall that soon after the flood which ravaged parts of the state, the Federal Government, some organisations as well as well-meaning Nigerians had came into the assistance of the state by donating relief materials to cushion the effect of the flood on the people.

But anxieties had been in some quarters as to whether or not many who were hit by the flood, especially those outside the state capital, would benefit from the relief materials.

The SEMA boss gave the assurance while receiving the Benue State Council of Chiefs led by its Chairman, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse.

Ortese maintained that he had directed all chairmen of the affected local governments areas to compile the list of those who were affected by the flood in their different councils for appropriate action.

In his speech, the Tor Tiv commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Samuel Ortom for their swift intervention on the flood issue and ensuring that the pain of the victims was reduced.

While announcing the donation of 120 bags of rice by the Benue Traditional Council to the internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), the Tor Tiv urged SEMA to ensure equitable distribution of the items to those who were directly affected by the flood.

“The relief should target real people that are affected by the flood. Agreed that there are people who take advantage of this kind of situation to enrich themselves. The relief materials should not find their ways into people’s homes or market places. Let us ensure equitable distribution of the relief according to the extent if the damage of the flood,” he said.