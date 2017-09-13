The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has appointed Jeremiah Undie as the new Police Commissioner for Plateau state command.

This was made known in a statement yesterday by state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tyopev Terna.

According to him, “Undie has reported to Plateau state and has fully taken over charge of the Police command from his predecessor, Peter Babatunde Ogunyanwo.

- Advertisement -

“Prior to his current appointment, Undie was the Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration Department at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

“He has previously served in all the six geopolitical zones of the country before his new appointment.

“Undie hails from Ohong community in Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River and enlisted into the Nigeria Police as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1986.

“He was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police five months ago.”