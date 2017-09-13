Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Tuesday that Nigeria must treat its oil producing areas as special.

Osinbajo said this at a town hall meeting of Niger Delta communities in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He added that this was why the Muhammadu Buhari aministration paid N600 million for the completion of the 132/33kv substation for Niger Delta communities in Ondo State which had been abandoned for over eight years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the oil producing communities are in Ese-Odo and Ilaje Local Government Areas of the state.

Osinbajo said the contract was re-awarded to demonstrate that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government was a responsive and responsible one.

“We must treat the oil producing areas as special.

“Projects of the substation and transmission line have been approved about a month ago through the NDDC,” he said.

Osinbajo further said that the requests of the people of the area were already being implemented by government.

He said that the maritime university that was promised would be implemented soon, adding that guidelines for modular refineries had also been released.

Earlier, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had commended the Federal Government for its responsiveness to the plight of the people of the area.

Akeredolu, however, solicited for more federal presence in oil producing communities.

The governor also urged traditional rulers in oil producing communities to continue to preach peace to their subjects.