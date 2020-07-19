



At least 134 Nigerians stranded in Khartoum, Capital of Sudan, due to the coronavirus pandemic have returned home, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has said.

Announcing via Twitter on Sunday, NIDCOM said the evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to NIDCOM, the 134 evacuees tested Negative to coronavirus before departing from Khartoum.

It said the returnees would undergo 14-day isolation in line with the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as well as the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Meanwhile, more Nigerians stranded in France and some European countries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected back home today.

The evacuees will depart Paris with Air France flight to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The evacuation exercise was coordinated by the Nigerian mission in France and monitored by NIDCOM.

EVACUATION UPDATE: 134 Nigerians arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 10 am local time via Air Sudan today, Sunday, 19th July 2020.

The 134 evacuees tested Negative to #coronavirus before departed Khartoum today.