The Defence headquarters has warned a group a military pensioners planning to state a protest in Abuja to obtain legal permit from the Nigerian police authorities.

However, Military High Command warned the protesters to desist but remain law abiding as well as explore other means to seek redress.

A statement by Director of Defence Information (DDI), Major General John Enenche, reads: “The Defence Headquarters has been informed of the planned protest tagged “LIBERATION” by a group of military pensioners, on 13 September 2017, in Abuja.

“In this regard, the group is adviced to get the legal permit from the Nigerian Police before embarking on such an exercise. This is to forestall any breakdown of law, order and breach of the peace.

“Objectively, the Defence Headquarters hereby advice the group of military pensioners involved in this plan, to desist and remain law abiding.

“The group is further adjured to explore the available channels of seeking redress through the appropriate organs/establishments of ex-servicemen and Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“This is for the information and necessary action of all military pensioners. It is equally for the awareness of the general public.”