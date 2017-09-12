The federal government has approved the released of N2 billion for the commencement of Maritime University in Okerenkoko, Delta state.

This was made known by the Nigerian presidency on its Twitter handle on Tuesday afternoon.

The tweet said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo made the announcement while speaking at the opening of the National Council on Niger Delta in Ondo state.

“VP @ProfOsinbajo announces approval of the release of 2 billion Naira for the take-off of the Maritime Uni, Okerenkoko, Delta State,” the tweet read.

Laolu Akande, spokesperson to the vice-president, also confirmed the news via his Twitter page.

He quoted the vice president as saying that the process for the timely release of the funds has been initiated.

- Advertisement -

Akande tweeted: “VP Osinbajo arrives Igbokoda, Ilaje LGA, Ondo State to a warm welcome concluding interactive engagements with oil producing communities.”

“In [a] speech to d Council, VP Osinbajo says [the] process for prompt release of N2B take-off grant for the Maritime U, Delta State has been initiated.”

The senate had in May passed a bill for the establishment of the university.

James Manager, senator representing Delta south, sponsored the bill.

At the time, the senate said the institution should be funded with 15 per cent of the annual budgetary allocation of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).